Clemson University to freeze undergraduate tuition for second year

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University will freeze tuition for the second consecutive year.

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a tuition and mandatory fee freeze for all in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last year, the University froze tuition and academic fees due to the pandemic.

Board members said they recognize the financial and emotional stress the pandemic has had on many of the University’s students and their families.

“We’re thankful to our Board for taking this bold action in support of our students and their families. This decision is another great example of how Clemson truly cares about its students,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said.

Graduate tuition increases will be held to 3% as part of a plan to incrementally raise rates to expand Graduate School offerings, according to the University.

The University said housing and dining fees were adjusted slightly, by 3% to reflect the previously posted housing and dining fees. These fees are adjusted annually to cover the increased costs associated with inflation and to fund planned repairs and renovations.