Clemson’s decision to go online after Thanksgiving wasn’t ideal, but necessary

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson University announced they will move to online learning the rest of the semester after Thanksgiving break.

Clemson’s coronavirus testing center tests over 8,000 students a week.

However, this along with a late start date, more online classes, a quarantine center and limited campus activities still hasn’t helped stop the spread.

Which is why Clemson made the decision to move students fully online after Thanksgiving break.

A decision, Clemson sophomore Tyson Owens, says wasn’t a shock.

“I wasn’t surprised, like I feel like a lot of us have seen it coming, that’s why it’s really not that hard of a decision to make at this point,” Owens said.

Holding out hope this decision wouldn’t come, Clemson student Beau Scheldle says it’s just another added obstacle.

“You know it’s frustrating just to wake up and go to the same office every day and just do the same thing, basically just go through the motions,” Scheldle said. “Whereas in a normal environment we’d be able to go to campus and be around Clemson’s amazing campus.”

Clemson’s Associate Vice President for Communications, Joe Galbraith, says they didn’t want to have to make this call, though he understands the frustration.

However, they just don’t know who their students could come in contact with during the break.

“There are countless scenarios of where people are traveling and what they’re doing,” Galbraith said.

Adding that if students had to quarantine during finals week, there’s a chance they could get stuck on campus.

“The possibility of having students here as winter break began, that just created a host of problems, so recognizing that that was the situation and went ahead and made the decision to move online,” Galbraith said.

As far as the spring semester goes, Clemson says they are doing everything they can to provide a normal experience for students. To do that, they’re starting to think about using larger classrooms for students to be able to spread out more.