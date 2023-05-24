CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man won $200,000 after taking the clerk’s suggestion about which scratch-off ticket he should buy.

“It worked out for the best,” the man told South Carolina Education Lottery Officials.

Lottery officials said the convenience store on Pendleton Road in Clemson didn’t have the lottery ticket he was looking for but the clerk suggested a $5 Blue Diamond Dollars ticket.

That ticket, it turned out, was worth $200,000.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” the man said. “But it sure was great.”

The odds of winning the $200,000 prize are one in 750,000. There are still two more top prizes available for the $5 Blue Diamond Dollars game.