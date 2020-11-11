Clinton High School JROTC student receives Veterans Day scholarship

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — A hardworking Clinton High School senior and JROTC officer on Wednesday was awarded a $500 scholarship in honor of Veterans Day.

Demaris Flores joined her school’s JROTC program as a freshman. Since then, she’s worked her way to the top of the organization to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“I’m really happy. I wasn’t expecting it,” Flores said after being presented with the check. The scholarship came down to Flores and her classmate (who will receive a different $500 scholarship later this year). The two both told their instructor, Maj. Joe Benson, that they wanted to be surprised by the outcome of this scholarship.

The $500 scholarship was presented by When Life Sucks Foundation, a veterans’ advocacy group.

“We really wanted to do something and give back to the community and we know that our ROTC gets overlooked a lot, but they go on to become future soldiers, fighting the good fight and we wanted to give back to them,” WLS CEO Patrick Elswick said.

WLS raised an additional $4,500, which will be used to help veterans in need. Both sums of money, totaling $5,000, were raised in partnership with the City of Clinton and other community sources.

Elswick said he hopes to make a yearly tradition of giving back to veterans and future veterans.

