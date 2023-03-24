LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton man will spend 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges resulting from a multi-county crime spree which ended with him fleeing to New York to avoid arrest.

David Stumbo, solicitor for the 8th Circuit Court, announced on Friday Nicholas Eugene Gulledge, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to charges of first-degree domestic violence, grand larceny, third-degree burglary nd possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Gulledge received 10 year sentences each for the charges of domestic violence, grand larceny, and possession of methamphetamine and a five year sentence for the burglary charge. All sentences will run concurrently.

Stumbo said between May 2022 and January 2023, Gulledge went on a crime spree in Spartanburg, Laurens, and Union counties before fleeing to New York to avoid arrest for his crimes.

In one incident, Gulledge reportedly brandished a weapon and threatened to burn down the home of his girlfriend with her minor child inside. Gulledge reportedly believed someone had stolen his fentanyl and continued his abuse of the girlfriend until the child was able to call 911. First responders found a shed at the back of the residence smoldering when they arrived.

Gulledge was arrested in New York and brought back to South Carolina.

“Nicholas Gulledge has proven himself to be a career criminal with no regard for people, and I am glad he is headed to prison for the foreseeable future,” Stumbo said. “I cannot say enough about the cooperation between our law enforcement agencies both locally and in the state of New York to bring Nicholas Gulledge to justice. I am proud to fight alongside each of them to keep our communities safe.”