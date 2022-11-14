CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton police officer is accused of taking pictures of investigative materials surrounding an active homicide investigation and sending them to someone outside of the department.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 25-year-old Pertavion Quintarius Adams, of Waterloo, was charged with misconduct in office.

According to warrants, Adams accessed information regarding an investigation in which he had no involvement.

SLED said Adams sent images of detailed investigative reports, including interviews, and texted them to someone outside of law enforcement.

State agents said that the information was stored in the Clinton Police Department’s record management system and was not available to the public.

Adams was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.