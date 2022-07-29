UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the bridge over the Tyger River on Sardis Road will be closed to through traffic.

The closure began Saturday July 23, 2022.

Deputies said the bridge closure is due to issues noticed during a routine inspection.

A detour route has been put on place for through traffic to take until the construction is over.

The detour is approximately 13.12 miles in total length, deputies said.

The route will begin at the intersection of Sardis Road and Bishop Road. A left turn onto Bishop Road lasting for 4.38 miles to SC 49 Cross Keys Highway will continue the detour. Continue by turning left onto SC 49 and drive for 1.35 miles to Bombing Range Road. The detour continues by turning left onto Bombing Range Road and continuing on for 2.85 miles to Old Buncombe Road. Make a left turn onto Galilee Church Road and drive 2.18 miles to Sardis Road.

The estimated time of completion on the bridge is September 1, 2025.