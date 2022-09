SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 85SB Tuesday afternoon due to clothing dye spilled on the roadway.

According to the Spartanburg County Emergency Management, there was a spill of organic textile and clothing dye in two of the three lanes on Interstate 85 between 129 and Hwy 29.

The dye was being carried in a Uhaul trailer at the time of the spill.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.