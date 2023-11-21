CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney gave his take on former President Trump attending to the Clemson-Carolina game.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Coach Swinney was asked if he had any reaction to Trump’s expected appearance at the game.

“I don’t care you comes to the game. I just care about who is playing in the game. Unless Shane is going to put him (Trump) in and throw him a halfback pass or something, Coach Swinney said. “I ain’t worried about who is at the game. I just want to win it and focus on who is playing.”

The Palmetto Bowl will kick up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at William-Brice Stadium.