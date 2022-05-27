(WSPA) – With boaters set to flock to Lake Hartwell over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said it’s important to take precautions.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary was out Friday making free courtesy inspections of boats.

During the inspections, volunteers with the Coast Guard Auxiliary check to make sure everyone on board has a life jacket and that safety equipment on the boat is present and functional.

Volunteers said their purpose is to keep boaters safe and to make sure they don’t get tickets.

The Auxiliary is the civilian volunteer arm of the U.S. Coast Guard and is open to any citizen 17 or older.