Coats and Cops program helps hundreds of Greenville students

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of Greenville students will be able to keep warm this winter with new jackets.

On Wednesday morning, Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies handed out coats to some kids at Berea Elementary School. The donation is part of the Coats and Cops program.

This year, it’s helping more than 350 students across 20 schools. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said it’s a way to build relationships with the next generation.

“We want to do something positive and certainly build a bridge between law enforcement and our young people,” said Lewis. “They’re 100 percent our future, our future deputies are sitting in there and getting a coat today. A future sheriff might be sitting in there.”

The Coats and Cops program started in 2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store