Coats and Cops program helps hundreds of Greenville students

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of Greenville students will be able to keep warm this winter with new jackets.

On Wednesday morning, Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies handed out coats to some kids at Berea Elementary School. The donation is part of the Coats and Cops program.

This year, it’s helping more than 350 students across 20 schools. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said it’s a way to build relationships with the next generation.

“We want to do something positive and certainly build a bridge between law enforcement and our young people,” said Lewis. “They’re 100 percent our future, our future deputies are sitting in there and getting a coat today. A future sheriff might be sitting in there.”

The Coats and Cops program started in 2013.