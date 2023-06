Coco Bowlz is opening in downtown Spartanburg. (Source: Santiago Mariani)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Coco Bowlz is expected to open in late summer in downtown Spartanburg.

According to City of Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, Coco Bowlz will be located along East Main Street between Groucho’s Deli and Two Door’s Down.

It is taking the place of Rocky Moo, which closed in May.

The expected opening date is August 1.

Coco Bowlz is currently hiring for this location. To apply, email cocobowlzsptbg@gmail.com.