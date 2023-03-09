GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Charges have been dropped against a suspect in a 2015 homicide, as well as charges dismissed against a murder suspect in a 2006 case.

Prosecutors said such dismissals sometimes come as a result of not having enough information to prosecute.

“When the solicitors office gets the case file they review it and see whether or not it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Brandi Hinton, an attorney with Ellis Hinton, said. “Sometimes that’s not possible and there’s no additional information available and oftentimes that results in a dismissal. If there is possibly other information available sometimes the solicitor’s office will remand it to law enforcement.”

According to the 13th circuit solicitor’s office, charges against Jayveon Sanders were dismissed at the prosecutors discretion. Sanders was a suspect in the 2015 homicide of 16 year old Cobey Smith who was shot and killed on the Sliding Rock Creek Bike Trail behind Clark Street in Greenville.

“All prosecutors understand this high burden they have to meet, which is the highest burden in the land, beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hinton said.

“They should take it seriously and they do. Certainly, they don’t want to convict anybody who is innocent. They want to make sure in every case and especially a case as serious as murder that they have all their ducks in a row.”

In a separate case this week charges were dismissed for two suspects in connection to the 2006 death of Nishan Huff in Greenville County.

According to the solicitor’s office, Frank Rozier’s charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime were dismissed as well as Brittany Goldsmith’s charges with accessory after the fact. The case has been referred to law enforcement.

“While we’re not sure exactly what the solicitors office is looking for, the solicitor’s office and law enforcement will be working together to determine whether or not they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these particular people committed this crime.” Hinton said.

The City of Greenville and Greenville County currently have over 100 cold cases.