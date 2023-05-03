ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man has been sentenced to serve seven to thirteen years in prison following a conviction in a 2018 sexual assault cold case.

7NEWS previously reported Manuel Joel Bates, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree forcible rape in 2022.

According to Asheville Police Department, Bates pled guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree forcible rape, battery of an unborn child and intimidating a witness.

Bates was sentenced to serve between 88-166 months in prison and 19-32 months suspended for 36 months probation and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Asheville Police Department encourages anyone who has been a victim of a sex crime to contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

If you wish to submit an anonymous tip, please do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

The Buncombe County Family Justice Center can be contacted at (828) 250-6900.