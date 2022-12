GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The cold weather is forcing officials to close the Greenville Zoo.

The zoo will be closed Friday, December 23 due to the cold weather and wind chill advisory.

Animals at the zoo are being kept inside to stay warm and comfortable, according to the City of Greenville.

The zoo was already set to be closed Saturday and Sunday for the Christmas holiday.

Tickets for Friday’s Holidays at the Zoo will be honored another night or after the new year as regular admission.