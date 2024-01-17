SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the Upstate faces below freezing temperatures heading into the weekend, many cold weather shelters have open to help those who need to escape the cold.
The following cold weather shelters are open:
- Miracle Hill Greenville Rescue Mission located at 575 W Washington Street in Greenville. It is for men only.
- Miracle Hill Shepard’s Gate located at 11 Regency Hill Drive in Greenville. It is open for women and mothers with young children.
- Miracle Hill Spartanburg Rescue Mission located at 189 N Forest Street in Spartanburg. It is open for men, women and children.
- Miracle Hille Cherokee Rescue Mission located at 227 Henderson Street in Gaffney. It is open for men, women and children.
- The Salvation Army located at 417 Rutherford Street in Greenville. It is open for men only.
- Hillcrest Baptist Church located at 1300 Anderson Drive in Williamston.