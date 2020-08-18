Collaborative group wants to protect SC residents from utility shut offs

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- A collective group is working to make sure you’re not left in the dark during the pandemic. It includes organizations, lawmakers and advocates that are working together to make sure you can keep your lights on.

“First and foremost, we’re working to make sure power stays on,” said John Tynan with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

For families that were already struggling financially before the coronavirus, keeping the lights on isn’t easy.

Tynan continued, “There are folks in SC making extremely difficult decisions in paying energy bills, paying prescription medications, putting food on the table, and how when you have energy bills that take up 30% of your income those decisions you have to make.”

It’s called “Connected in Crisis” and the group is hoping to put some pressure on the Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s utility companies, to make sure customers aren’t disconnected during this crisis.

“Folks while they’re struggling, It’s an action that would give them a sense of mind that they’re not going to have their power cut off and go without A/C during some of the hottest months of the year,” Tynan added.

The group is hoping this conversation leads to more work in the state around energy. South Carolinians pay some of the highest utility bills in the country.

The Public Service Commission currently has an open comment period for COVID-19 issues. The group is hoping to bring these concerns up soon.