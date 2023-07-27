CULLOWHEE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Western Carolina University officials announced the death of former college and professional basketball standout Henry Logan on Wednesday.

Logan was 78. The university has not announced any funeral arrangements at this time.

Catamount Athletics and WCU were saddened to learn of the passing of former @CatamountMBB standout and leading scorer, Henry Logan. He was the first African American to play at a predominantly white college in the south, helping break the color barrier.



Many compared the Asheville native’s athleticism to that of other North Carolina natives David Thompson and Michael Jordan. Western Carolina said Logan was the first African American to play at a predominantly white college in the southeast and opened the door for the integration of athletic programs in the region, helping to break through the color barrier.

After WCU, the Seattle SuperSonics drafted Logan in the 1968 NBA draft. He went on to play for ABA teams in Oakland and Washington. He also helped the United States take gold in the 1967 Pan American Games.

In 2000, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame honored Logan with induction along with Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.