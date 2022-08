LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the rollover crash happened on August 2 on Highway 72 in Clinton.

The victim was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center for his injuries.

The coroner said the victim died from his injuries on August 4.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Tavarus K. Barksdale.