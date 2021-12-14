Commercial stage cancer diagnostics company expands in Greenville, creates 91 new jobs

Side view of female hand typing on laptop keyboard. Freelancer working with laptop at cafe. Technology and flexible working.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The attorney general’s office announced KIYATEC, Inc., a commercial stage cancer diagnostics company, plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The $5 million investment will create 91 new jobs, according to officials.

KIYATEC, Inc. was founded in 2005 and born from technology developed at Clemson University, creating transformative solutions for cancer patients using functional precision oncology, the AG’s office said.

KIYATEC, Inc. is located at 2 N. Main Street in Greenville, according to officials. The downtown facility will allow the company to expand its existing clinical testing operations and drug development services which are co-located with the Cancer Institute at nearby Prisma Health’s Memorial Campus.

The AG’s office said this new facility will be the anchor tenant of the city of Greenville’s new Innovation District. The new offices are expected to be operational by January 2022.

Individuals interested in joining the KIYATEC, Inc. team should visit the company’s website by clicking here.