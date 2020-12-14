Community baby shower held for mothers in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Two women in the Upstate are meeting the needs of expecting mothers through a unique baby shower.

Canceled events during the pandemic has impacted a lot of people.

Whether it’s a graduation, concert or wedding, it makes things feel anything but normal.

For mothers expecting a baby, some have had to cancel their baby shower.

One mother who is expecting, Brittany Baxley said, “We thought about having one but with the way coronavirus is, we were kind of like we’ll take gifts from families but everybody is struggling,”

It’s a time where friends and family lavish them with gifts to set them up for the beginning of the baby’s life.

This reality of not being able to have one was especially hard for Baxley.

“This is baby number five, both me and dad are both out of work, dad just started last week work,” Baxley said.

That’s where Shannon Fleming and Kirsten Freeman come into the picture.

They say every expecting mother should have a baby shower.

“That relieves a lot of stress on them, also knowing that there’s a community behind them, that supports them and cares about them,” Fleming said.

The two work in the Upstate as doulas and saw this need pregnant women were having in the pandemic.

Sunday they threw a community baby shower for those women.

“A lot of times you have a baby, your family comes and takes care of you for weeks at a time, and now a lot of people are very scared to do that,” Freeman said. “So people are just left to take care of themselves and buy all the things for themselves, so we really just wanted to help them get a little bit of it done.”

Both Fleming and Freeman said they were blown away by the support from the community in donations.

The left over clothes and baby supplies they don’t give away Sunday will be donated to local organization, Upstate Food Not Bombs.

