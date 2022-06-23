SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The community is coming together as one to honor Deputy Austin Aldridge.

His patrol car, parked outside of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, continues to get more items on, and around, it.

At first glance, you might notice all the flowers, stuffed animals, or balloons. This is just one of the ways people are finding to honor his legacy.

The tributes for Deputy Aldridge are coming in all forms, through flowers, free meals, and song.

Haleigh McSwain is competing in the Miss South Carolina Pageant. Wednesday night, she sang, “A Police Officer’s Hallelujah,” in a dress decorated with first responder badges.

“I did this performance strictly for him and his family, and the community and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said McSwain.

“I just thought it would be a great tribute to take the Spartanburg County patch off of my dress and hold that patch up in honor of him and his family and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said McSwain.

As she held the badge up, you could hear the emotion break through her voice as she was honoring the fallen hero.

Mama Sue’s in Spartanburg County will greet you with smells of a home cooked meal, like the ones they’ve been serving to law enforcement officers, free of charge.

“By us just giving them something to eat, they don’t have to worry about anything like that,” said Hernan Banos.

Hernan Banos is helping to give out the free meals. He said they know the men and women in uniform are hurting.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to the community and provide support,” said Banos.

So, this is a small way he said they can help honor Deputy Aldridge.

“We have been experiencing an increase of flux of officers, which is really good, because we’re just trying to help, and I’m glad they’re using us as a resource,” he said.

Because, after only three years behind the badge, Deputy Aldridge gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We understand that every day that they get on their uniforms, it’s a sacrifice. They’re sacrificing,” said Banos.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Friday.