EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The community is coming together to honor an Upstate officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was killed Wednesday morning while responding to help a person having a mental health crisis.

Now, his patrol car is parked outside of the Easley Police Department as the community mourns the tragic loss. It is covered with flowers, stuffed toys, and messages calling him a hero.

In his honor, the Easley Police Department has set up a memorial fund for Officer Hare and his family.

Police say they are working with his family on funeral arrangements.