GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville wants your help to make the streets safer for pedestrians.

The city is hosting a Pedestrian Safety Open House on Wednesday and they want to hear, once again, from the community.

“This is an opportunity for anyone in the community to drop in,” said Greenville City Council member Dorothy Dowe. “It’s a drop in to see the progress that our consultants, Stantec, is making on the pedestrian study.”

Dowe said Stantec gathered data on the history of pedestrian incidents in the city. Dowe said a list of corridors and collectors streets was developed under this study. Both the City and consultants identified 64 roads in the initial safety analysis.

Data collected by consultants, show that from 2016 to 2021, there were 173 pedestrian accidents.

“In a way that sounds low, but in a way that’s 170 people have been in an incident with a car in the past six years,” Dowe said. “Some have resulted in fatalities. The vast majority have been injuries, and some of those significant injuries.”

“What’s telling to me, is what the data shows about the cause of them and where they’re occurring and when they’re occurring,” Dowe said.

The study showed that 53 percent of pedestrian accidents happen during the day while 47 percent occur at night.

“We also know that there are happening more in the fall and in the winter,” Dowe said. “More on Thursdays and Fridays.”

“I think what that overall data shows us, is that we need to step it up and do better at our intersections in terms of safety. Marking them both for pedestrians and for the vehicles, so they can cross them as safely as possible,” Dowe said.

Frequent walker Meech Masters said he doesn’t feel safe walking on the streets of Greenville.

“Not at all because the fact that these people out here, they drive like they have zero sense. I mean literally,” Masters said.

“I can tell you right now, if you’re crossing the crosswalk and you have the right of way, and the walk sign is up and you see like the little white walk man and everything like that, someone will still try to get the right of way on you. And they’ll swerve around the corner like they’re are about to hit you. People don’t want to stop,” Masters said.

Consultants found 20 percent of pedestrians improperly crossed streets, while 28 percent of drivers failed to yield the right of way.

“So most often, the most frequent cause is failure to yield right of way,” Dowe said. “The cars not yielding right of way to pedestrians when they’re properly crossing at an intersection.”

Data also revealed approximately 53 percent of all pedestrian collisions in the past six years happened on the following 15 streets:

Augusta Street (6 percent)

North Pleasantburg Drive (5.5 percent)

Laurens Road (4.5 percent)

River Street (4.5 percent)

South Main Street (four percent)

North Main Street (3.5 percent)

Woodruff Road (3.5 percent)

South Pleasantburg Drive (3.5 percent)

Woods Lake Road (three percent)

South Academy Street (three percent)

Dunbar Street (2.5 percent)

West North Street (2.5 percent)

West Washington Street (2.5 percent)

Rutherford Street (2.5 percent)

Pendleton Street (2.5 percent)

After hearing the community’s input during the study, now officials said they want to give people another opportunity to provide feedback.

Masters hopes a solution for this data is found.

“Out of however many people come together and meet, I just hope, I hope one person out of however many just could get it through their mind, “I’m going to drive a little bit safer because what if that was my relative out there about to get hit,” Masters said.

The Pedestrian Safety Open House will be held at the Welcome Center at Unity Park.

The event is set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dowe said consultants will not only present the data to everyone on Wednesday, but they will also provide best options for solutions.

Click here to learn more about the stats and click here to learn more about the meeting.