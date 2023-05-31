SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prayer gathering to show support for a teenager undergoing brain surgery Thursday morning.

The gathering is a show of support for David and Donna Haye’s 15-year-old son, Evan, as he undergoes surgery to have a tumor removed from his brain. David is a Captain at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Evan was diagnosed with two brain tumors last week. He will undergo surgery early Thursday morning to have one of them removed.

The sheriff’s office is inviting community members to gather outside of it’s building on Howard Street at 9 a.m. for a moment of silence and say a prayer of support for the teenager.

The sheriff’s office will also be collecting gift cards for Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks and Subway, as those are all located inside the hospital Evan will be at, as well as monetary donations and cards for the family.