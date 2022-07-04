GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s ‘Fireworks on the Fourth’ show kicks off Monday night in a new location: Unity Park.

“It’s in Unity Park, it’s bringing people back together, that’s all what this park is about, bringing people together,” said Steve Schofield, the owner and head brewer at Pangea Brewing.

On Monday night, fireworks will light up the sky at Unity Park for the Fourth of July.

“It is such a beautiful park, Greenville has never had anything this big and exciting going on, so with the fireworks being here for the first year, awesome,” said Sophia Garrison, who was at the park on Monday afternoon.

During the day, some families hit the trail, walking or biking, as kids ran around the playgrounds.

“There’s been families out here all morning long at the splash pad, walking around, hanging out,” said Schofield.

Some believe Unity Park is the perfect backdrop for the Fourth of July.

“It’s brand new,” said Jack Delory, who was at the park on Monday. “You’ve got the park, the splash pad, it’s a fantastic place for fireworks.”

With more people out enjoying the holiday, nearby businesses prepared for a crowd.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to come out. We’re super excited for the fireworks to go off,” said Schofield.

The firework show starts at 9:45 p.m. There are food trucks, live music, and plenty of places to play leading up to the celebration.

“We’re going to stay for the fireworks at the end, looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Delory.

City leaders encourage people who want to attend to keep parking in mind.

“There are 7 free lots and 9 paid lots, within less than a mile of Unity Park,” said Beth Brotherton, the city’s communication director.

People can also take a free trolley ride, with stops throughout downtown. Greenville Police also said portions of Hudson and Mayberry Streets will be closed during the event.

City leaders also said people can not bring any of their own fireworks, including sparklers, into the park or event.