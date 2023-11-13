GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that almost 40 rounds were shot into a home on Providence Road in Gaffney. They were dispatched to that location after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived they found two gunshot victims, an 11-year-old child and 74-year-old woman. Authorities said the woman is the mother of the suspect, Rodger Sentell Littlejohn.

Residents said Littlejohn is well known in a community where everyone knows everyone.

“Pretty much everyone went to school together and hung around with each other and stuff like that,” Michael Surratt, a nearby resident, said.

Another nearby resident, Kendra Martin, said, “I worked with him and he was a good guy.”

Authorities said Littlejohn got into a verbal argument on Providence Road. They said he then went to his home, retrieved an assault rifle, and returned to Providence Road where he started shooting.

“40 shots, an 11-year-old kid and a grandma. It’s a real shock. It shocked me,” Surratt said.

Residents said they woke up this morning to hear about a tragedy in their own backyard.

“I heard it from a couple of friends and a couple of people around at work and they let us know,” Surratt said. “He is like a family guy for Gaffney, he keeps the community clean you had to really do something to really tick him off because he wasn’t that type, but you never know some people had their breaking points and you never know. I hate to hear it from both sides of the family because both side of the family are both good people.”

Martin said this event has her thinking about taking precautions.

“It’s scary. I am ready to get myself a permit and have something ready. I am that scared,” Martin said.

Residents hope that this will be a turning point for the community.

“We got to come together man, we got to stop this violence and the way everyone is acting out here. All of us can get together and stop some of these crimes,” Surratt said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Littlejohn is in custody and facing 12 counts all together including five counts of attempted murder charges.