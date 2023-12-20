SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The City of Spartanburg recently laid out how they plan to tackle the Morgan Square Redesign Project, which is estimated to start Spring next year.

Morgan square is a well traveled spot for many Spartanburg residents, like Alison Renner.

“I actually used to live just down wall street right there, so I am probably here once a week at least.”

Changes are on the way for this familiar spot. The City of Spartanburg said they will divide their redesign plans in two phases. The first would tackle the existing footprint of the square.

“The streets will remain closed, we’re going to bring those up to the same level as the rest of the square. So it will be all one seamless plaza park space,” Christopher George, Communications Manager for the City of Spartanburg said.

Along with enlarging the performance lawn, creating a visitor center and adding public restrooms.

“I think redesigning Morgan Square will be really beneficial to the businesses around here and really help make this outdoor seating that we implemented a lot more pedestrian friendly,” Renner added.

The second phase will focus on realigning the streets west of the square. The city says in order to do that, the clock tower could move.

“We don’t have a plan for where the clock tower would be moved currently but it is the start of a conversation,” George said.

Terry Smith, a Spartanburg Resident said that he doesn’t mind if the tower is moved as long as its still a piece of the city.

“It sounds like a huge logistics move but moving the clock tower if it promotes a more open space for the community,” Smith said. I think that’s fantastic as long as the clock tower is still around and can be seen still.”

The city said the project is estimated to cost 15 million dollars in city funding.

For those that visit the square they have some ideas of their own.

“I love restaurants, so if we could get more restaurants added into the square, even food trucks maybe, to serve more food,” Smith added.

City officials said sometime in March or April that City Council will vote on the 15 million dollar funding.

They said the majority if not all the funding for phase one will come through their Hospitality Tax revenue and they are expecting to fund phase two with private donations.