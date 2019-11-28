Community steps up to save Thanksgiving for homeless families in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army Anderson put out of a call for help on Thanksgiving after volunteers canceled, but the community stepped up to help.

On Thursday morning, the Salvation Army Anderson took to Facebook saying volunteers canceled at the last minute. The organization says they had more than 100 homeless and shelter residents to feed.

We are so thankful for Anderson County for your generosity! We have fed over 120+ people Thanksgiving dinner. Posted by The Salvation Army Anderson, South Carolina on Thursday, November 28, 2019

They asked the community to bring any extra food and leftovers to the Salvation Army Anderson headquarters located at 112 Tolly Street.

A few hours later, more than 75 people showed up with food donations. People donated everything from bread, cake, brownies and pies for those in need.

The Salvation Army Anderson says they were able to provide a Thanksgiving feast to 140 homeless individuals and families.

“We say Thank you! We love each of you and Happy Thanksgiving,” a spokesperson told 7News.