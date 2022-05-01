GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Community Tap hosted the Young Entrepreneurs Market (YEM) Sunday afternoon in Greenville.

The event was held at Community Tap from 3-5 p.m. This biannual event has been going on for five years for young entrepreneurs ages 7-15.

This event is to sell the products or offers services young entrepreneurs made. They had business plans and went over finances.

The co-owner of Community Tap and the organizer of YEM said “They’re supposed to come up with a cost of goods and how much profit they think they’re gonna make, and do a little marketing. So its not just about this day, it’s about the work leading up to this day.”

Sammy Lowry, a young entrepreneur, told 7NEWS about his product. “I’m selling Granola. I make it from home and been selling them since 2021”

Community Tap is holding their next Young Entrepreneurs event in the fall.