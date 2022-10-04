SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Another company is setting up shop in Spartanburg County, bringing a few dozen jobs. The question is, will they be able to find qualified workers?

Boysen, a company that specializes in automotive exhaust systems, is investing $4.5 million in Spartanburg County, creating 88 new jobs.

Help is wanted across our area and across the whole state.

“We’re at an unemployment rate for the state at 3.1, I believe Spartanburg is just a little under that,” said Johnnie Lynn Crosby.

Johnnie Lynn Crosby, with SC Works, said employers are struggling to find applicants and there are many open jobs.

“There are thousands, lots of opportunities out there. Lots of growth and the companies that are really able to retain talent, recruit top talent are those that are thinking about their company culture,” she said.

She said the labor market is really tight.

“The only things that employers can really do is market their company. Market why it’s a great place to work,” said Crosby.

Local leaders agreed.

“It challenges every company in Spartanburg County, and in the Upstate and state of South Carolina, to raise the bar,” said David Britt.

David Britt, with the county, said everyone is challenged with trying to find people to fill jobs. Britt says that won’t stop Spartanburg County’s growth.

“We’re not backing off, we’re not afraid that hey, we’re going to recruit too many companies and offer too many jobs for not enough people,” he said.

He said the county is employing more people now than before the pandemic.

“Even with the job vacancies, because we’ve created so many new jobs,” said Britt.

Britt believes bringing in new companies means better benefits and wages, and he said, this area is blessed with great companies.

“If we come to a problem point, at some time, then we’ll address it, but we’re not there right now,” he said.

Crosby said people do tend to jump jobs for higher wages, so it’s all about companies having good recruiting and retention skills. She said SC Works offers workshops for people to work on their soft skills. For more information on workshops available, click here.