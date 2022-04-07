DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Magna company leaders celebrated the opening of its new building in Duncan on Thursday.

“We really want it to be a place where people want to come and work,” said Steve Salvatore, the group general manager of North America for Magna International.

On site, employees produce exterior mirrors for three automakers.

“BMW, Volvo, and Mercedes are all using, are all customers,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Salvatore said about 275 people currently work at this facility, but it’s expected to grow.

“We’re doing 1.6 million mirrors a year out of here, so it’s high paced, high volume, high energy,” said Salvatore.

Salvatore said this new facility replaces operations at a previous location in Greer. He said this site is bigger and has more potential for expansions. He also said it’s closer to workers, which was a big priority.

“We did a heat map and said where are they, and we want to make sure we secure and retain as many as possible, and what’s that best location,” said Salvatore.

Governor McMaster also toured the facility and said he believes South Carolina’s workers are part of what appeals to companies like Magna and brings them to the area.

“I just say hooray for the great people, the great workers we have because that’s why these businesses want to come here and invest hundreds of millions of dollars. Because of the workforce,” said McMaster.

He said it’s important to keep growing that workforce.

“What we have to do is be sure that workforce is available, which means education, training, public safety,” said McMaster.

He believes a strong workers can bring more companies and investments to the state.

“South Carolina’s business is business and it’s always because of our people,” said McMaster.

Salvatore said with new program launches, the company expects to add about 150 new positions by 2028.

The new operation marks Magna’s sixth facility in the state.