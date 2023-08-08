(WSPA) – A company which manufactures batteries and electric buses in the Upstate filed for bankruptcy.

Proterra announced Monday that the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company said it intends to continue normal business operations during the bankruptcy process.

“We have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds, that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale all of our opportunities simultaneously,” said Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce, in a statement. “As commercial vehicles accelerate towards electrification, we look forward to sharpening our focus as a leading EV battery technology supplier for the benefit of our many stakeholders.”

Proterra operates a battery plant on Poplar Drive Extension in Greer and a manufacturing facility on Whitlee Court in Greenville.

In January, the company announced plans to consolidate manufacturing operations from one of their California facilities into their South Carolina plants, cutting 300 jobs in the process.

The South Carolina Department of Education recently ordered 160 electric buses which will use Proterra’s battery technology.