NICHOLTOWN, SC., (WSPA) – The Greenville Planning Commission approved a new development Thursday evening after a compromise was made between residents and the developer.

After the planning commission delayed the approval of the project, it has now moved forward. Soon townhomes will be built on a 2.5 acre property on the corner of East Faris Road and McAlister Road across from Greenville Technical College.

The major concern for homeowners near the development has been the possibility for increased taxes and a fear of being pushed out of the town they call home.

“That is one thing we want to maintain is the neighbors that are there that have paid their dues to be there and we don’t want anything that is going to change that,” Yvonne Reeder, past president of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association, said.

Developers of the project did make compromises with homeowners in an effort to work together for the benefit of both parties. Private space will be maintained between the townhomes and existing homes with trees remaining as a natural barrier. Roads are also being modified for better infrastructure use and to ease traffic, but the major ask of residents was for affordable housing.

“In the space of special emphasis neighborhoods, I hope that they would take into great consideration from the early inception of plans to include affordable housing so that people in the workforce will not have to travel so far into the City of Greenville to provide the services we all need,” Calvin Hailstock, President Of The Nicholtown Neighborhood Association said.

While affordable housing was not built into the project’s plan, developers have agreed to pay $45,000 to the city’s affordable housing fund and they also agreed to join the neighborhood association.

Nicholtown leaders said they don’t feel that is enough but they are pleased the city and developer are making an effort to answer residents’ requests.

“I really really hope the lesson learned in this process is that when communities come together with the developers, and they really sit at the table and discuss all aspects of the project, there is a greater effort of cohesiveness,” Reeder said.

At this time it is still unclear when construction could begin.