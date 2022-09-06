GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A concert scheduled for Friday has been canceled at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
West Fest including Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was expected to perform Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Ticketmaster said the event was canceled by the event organizer.
Refunds will automatically be issued within 30 days.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement about the cancelation:
Due to unforeseen circumstances cited by the promoter, West Fest concert, scheduled for September 9, 2022 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, was cancelled; Customers who purchased tickets to the concert were notified of the cancellation on Friday, September 2 at 10:00 am via e-mails from both Ticketmaster and Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Refunds were quickly issued to all customers.