GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A concert scheduled for Friday has been canceled at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

West Fest including Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was expected to perform Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Ticketmaster said the event was canceled by the event organizer.

Refunds will automatically be issued within 30 days.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement about the cancelation: