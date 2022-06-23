RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A concert will be held Friday in Rutherford County to benefit the family of Trooper John Horton.

Horton, a 15-year veteran of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, died following a crash during a traffic stop January 3 in Rutherford County.

Horton and the man he had detained during the stop, 25-year-old Dusty Beck, were struck and killed when another responding trooper, Horton’s brother Trooper James Horton, lost control of his vehicle approaching the stop.

The concert will be held at the Foundation Performing Arts Center at Isothermal Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Rutherford County Line and Dirty Grass Soul are performing at the concert.

You can buy tickets by calling 828-286-9990 or click here.