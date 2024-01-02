GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate will be moving and grooving with multiple concerts this year.

Here is a list of musicians who will be performing in Greenville County:

February

Journey will make a stop on their Freedom Tour 2024 on Feb. 14 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Andrea Bocelli alongside the Greenville Symphony Orchestra will perform on Feb. 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will also perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Feb. 21.

Crowder, Lecrae, Cain, Katy Nichole are just a few artists who will perform at Winter Jam 2024 will be held on Feb. 24 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. No tickets are required.

Country pop duo Dan + Shay will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Feb. 29.

March

Tim McGraw to perform on his Standing Room Only Tour on May 16 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

May

Zach Bryan will perform on his The Quitting Time Tour on May 5 and May 6 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

NF will perform on its Hope Tour on May 28 at the Bon Secour Wellness Arena.

July

Blink-182 with special guest Pierce the Veil will perform on July 29 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

For more information about times and tickets, click here.