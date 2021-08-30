Concrete Primary School dismissing early

Due to a water main break, Concrete Primary School in Anderson School District One will be dismissing at 12p.m. Monday.

A release from the school says all afternoon K-4 classes are canceled and that students who normally eat lunch after 12 will be given a bag lunch.

Bus transportation will not begin until 2:30p.m., according to the release, and bus riders who can not be picked up by car will remain at the school until then.

The YMCA program normally hosted at the school in the afternoon is also canceled.