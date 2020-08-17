Condemned Spartanburg Co. motel catches fire again

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a condemned Spartanburg County motel late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Spartanburg Motor Lodge on Charisma Drive around 6:00pm for a report of smoke.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said they are still working to put out hotspots and that the fire was contained to two rooms.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The motel has seen numerous fires since it was condemned in June 2019.

Several rooms were damaged on June 3, 2020 when a large fire broke out.

The motel had also caught fire in January and February of this year.