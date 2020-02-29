Condemned Spartanburg Co. motel catches fire

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are investigating after a fire broke out at a condemned motel, Saturday.

Firefighters from 13 different departments were called to the Spartanburg Motor Lodge on Charisma Drive.

According to firefighters, fires broke out in five rooms in two separate buildings on the motel property.

The fires were caused when items inside were set on fire, firefighters said.

Charisma Drive and the Business 85 southbound off-ramp were closed while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The sheriff’s office and SLED are investigating.

