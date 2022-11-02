SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.

The Confederate flag caught the attention of many 7NEWS viewers. The flag and pole belong to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The flag has been replaced with the South Carolina state flag.

The group was cited and has until Nov. 10 to either remove the flagpole or obtain a permit and lower it to 30 feet.

While flying the Confederate flag is not illegal, Spartanburg County leaders said the flagpole violates the 1999 Land Use Ordinance since there’s no home or business on the property.