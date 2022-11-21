SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.

The Confederate flag caught the attention of many Spartanburg County residents and drivers along the interstate in late Oct.

The flag and flagpole belong to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. County leaders said the flag itself was not illegal but that the height of the flagpole violated the 1999 Land Use Ordinance because there is no home or building located on the property.

On Nov. 2, the Confederate flag was replaced with the South Carolina state flag.

Based on the ordinance, the Sons of Confederate Veterans had until Nov. 10 to take the flag pole down. However, the group filed an appeal so the case will go before a judge before a final decision is made.

The state flag was replaced with the Confederate flag again on Friday.