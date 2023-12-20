SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews broke ground on the Spartanburg County Public Library’s new planetarium Tuesday afternoon.

The five million dollar project is located at the corner of Broad Street and South Church Street in downtown Spartanburg.

The building will include a 135 seat wheelchair-friendly theather.

Visitors will also have access to 3-D printers, sewing machines, as well as other resources.

The planetarium is paid for with private money, with some public money set aside for the infrastructure.

Officials are expecting the project to be completed within 12 to 14 months.