SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Construction is now underway on the Mary Black Rail Trail extension into downtown Spartanburg.

According to the city of Spartanburg, construction on the $2 million extension to Barnet Park began Tuesday.

FILE- Map showing location for extension of Mary Black Rail Trail (From: City of Spartanburg)

The extension will run six-tenths of a mile through downtown Spartanburg along Union Street, Kennedy Street, and Converse Street.

The trail extension has faced delays since it was originally announced more than four years ago.

“It’s been a lot of dealing with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. A lot of the trail goes along their right-of-way,” said Spartanburg communications and marketing manager Christopher George in a February interview. “So, a lot of it has just been back and forth with them over their regulations and requirements and frankly a lot of this is stuff that’s kind of new to them.”

The extension will reduce Union Street and Kennedy Street from four lanes to two lanes and will remove one northbound lane from Converse Street.

The first phase of construction will be along Union Street between Henry Street and Kennedy Street.

Union Street will only have one southbound lane for up to three months during construction. Northbound traffic will be detoured. Further lane closures will be announced at a later date.

Construction on the entire extension is expected to last through the summer.