Construction continues for new Spartanburg Co. courthouse

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction is well underway for the new Spartanburg County courthouse.

Project leaders said it’s a process that will take just shy of three years to complete, beginning from breaking ground in August through the demolition of the old courthouse. When it is finished, it will stand as one central location for magistrate, municipal and probate courts that are already in the downtown Spartanburg area.

“Things have been going great. The progress of our schedule has been coming along. As you can see, we are working on steel erection right now. We just started that at the end of January so we are just getting into steel erection and steel erection is going to take place over the next several months,” said Jeff Miller, senior project manager with Turner Construction. “We are going to be following up with concrete pours along side of that.”

Construction of the $120 million facility began in August on Magnolia Street, behind the site of the county’s current court house.

“The new building is going to offer us an opportunity to spread out more and provide more efficient space,” said Amy Cox, Spartanburg County Clerk of Court.

The new facility will be six stories tall and house 16 different courtrooms, a jury assembly room and additional rooms for future expansion.

According to county leaders, it will be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, offering a more structured space that will merge the area’s courts together.

“It’s traditional that the city functions and the county functions are separate. We have always done it that way, but it’s not to say that we don’t always have to do it that way,” said Cox.

It will stand as a centralized location, merging the courts into one building.

“This will be unique to Spartanburg County history and I think it’s going to work great for the citizens of Spartanburg County,” said Cox. “We are so proud to have this new judicial center. The citizens have come together to give us this new judicial center and it has been so much more efficient and convenient for citizens.”

According to construction managers, the multi-million dollar project is one that they take pride in, assuring us that it will be well worth the wait.

“I think a lot of people in the area have been waiting a very, very long time for this all to come together. Just be a little bit more patient and pretty soon you will have your courthouse. It’s going to be a beautiful building,” said Miller.

Project leaders said they expect construction to be fully complete in October of 2023.