Construction for new affordable housing complex in Mauldin officially underway

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction is officially underway along Butler Road in Mauldin, on a 46-unit affordable housing apartment complex.

The site sits right near places like restaurants, grocery stores, and even hospitals.

“One of the things we always try to do is place housing that is close to transit, that is close to work centers and close to amenities like healthcare and shopping and so forth simply because that makes it so much easier to have access to those areas,” said Director of Philanthropy for Mercy Housing Southeast, Beth Haynes.

She said Mercy Housing Southeast, the development company behind the project is most proud of the quality they provide with energy-efficient appliances.

“Somebody walking in and looking at it would not be able to tell that it was not a market-rate unit,” said Haynes.

The units will be available to those who earn less than 60-percent of the area’s median income.

Ten-percent of the units will be set aside for residents with disabilities.

“A household of two making between $30-thousand and $37-thousand dollars a year would qualify,” Haynes explained. “For a family of four, that would go up to $38-thousand to $46-thousand dollars a year and still be able to qualify for housing there.”

That’s something SC Housing, one of the financial contributors on the project, noticed a need for.

“Mauldin, even though it’s a fairly well-off suburban community, there are almost 500 extremely low-income households, and 70-percent of them are severely cost burden,” said SC Housing’s Chief Research Officer, Bryan Grady. “And what that means is that they’re spending the majority of their income on housing.”

Grady said there’s only one subsidized unit available in the area for every six households who are in need of it, and that it’s important to be able to provide more to the community.

“It’s important to make sure that those people who serve the community are actually able to afford to live there, and that’s often not the case in many communities like Mauldin, statewide,” said Grady.

Developers expect construction on the complex to be complete by February. The leasing process will begin in the early portions of next year.