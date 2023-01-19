GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact with a high voltage power line outside an apartment building Thursday afternoon in Greenville.

The lift was outside the District West Apartments along Westfield Street.

Greenville Police said the lift caught fire after touching the power lines.

One person in the lift was able to jump from the lift onto a nearby balcony while the second was unconscious in the lift, police said.

Firefighters were able to remove the second worker after the power line was disconnected.

The second worker is being airlifted to the hospital.

Just over 1,800 customers are without power in downtown Greenville due to the incident.