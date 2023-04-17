WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District Four is getting ready to start construction on the $100 million Woodruff High School this summer after voters approved the funding in August 2022.

District four leaders said the construction is set to start in June with a specific date to be announced at a later time.

Originally, the construction was set to start in the early spring of 2023 but has been pushed back to June.

Despite the small delay, District Superintendent Dr. William Liston said the building is still projected to be completed in 2025.

Dr. Liston said the school is still in the building and site design process but plans to start moving dirt in place to start construction this summer.

Once completed, district leaders said the new high school will provide some relief for a growing area.

With the new high school, grade levels in each feeder school will move into existing buildings.

4th and 5th grade in Woodruff Intermediate would move to the current middle school.

6th – 8th grade in Woodruff Middle would move into the current high school.

9th – 12th grade in the current high school would move into the new high school.

Dr. Liston said by doing this, opens up more space for everyone.

“We’re almost getting a second school at a fractional cost in that when we shift all these grade levels which we can’t do until the new school is built,” said Liston “but once that happens that will create about 50 vacant classrooms combined in the other schools and that’s almost like another school.”

As for when students can move into their new buildings, it all depends on when the construction is finished at the new high school.

“If it is in, let’s say in the summer, we would make that shift all at once,” said Liston “If it’s in December that year, we might go ahead and move the high school, and depending on the enrollment at the other schools hang on until the end of the year and shift them.”

The new high school will be built along Highway 146 about a mile from the current high school.