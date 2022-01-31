Construction starts on United Community Bank downtown Greenville headquarters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Demolition work started Monday to pave the way for United Community Bank’s new headquarters in downtown Greenville.

“Really excited to get it started, get going with the project,” said CEO Lynn Harton.

On Monday, crews started to tear down the old Wyche Law Firm building on East Camperdown Way.

“The total structure will be seven stories, three stories of parking, four stories of office space, about 110,000 square feet,” said Harton.

United Community Bank headquarters rendering

It will also house a retail bank branch too. Harton said this area is a central location for customers and employees.

“Well, it’s a great spot. We wanted a place where people wanted to come to work and when you think about the amenities of downtown Greenville, the amenities of the river and the trails, we knew they’d want to be here,” said Harton.

It’s also brining jobs to the area and adding more than 200 positions. With a permanent headquarter building, those employees will be in one spot too.

“We’ve already got about 200 headquarters style employees here in Greenville. We’re scattered across four buildings in downtown right now, so to be able to get everybody together will really be a great thing for us as well,” said Harton.

Harton said it will also help employees better serve the people who live here.

“It’ll be great for the community. We be able to do community events here as well. And obviously we’re what we call a connected company, we believe that we get to know each other, we work together, we do our best work that way,” said Harton.

The new headquarters is expected to open in Spring 2024. Company leaders said it’s a $60 million investment in the community.