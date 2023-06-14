SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Among the many construction projects planned for downtown Spartanburg this summer is a unique addition to the county’s public library.

“We’re excited to bring something unique to Spartanburg but it’s also unique just to a service level for public libraries, giving people the opportunity to interact with information in a different way,” said Todd Stephens, executive director of Spartanburg County Libraries.

At the corner of Broad Street and South Church Street is a patch of land leading to the library which will soon be home to a planetarium.

The city of Spartanburg said not only is it the perfect spot for this new project, but so is the library.

“Families are already coming to the library all the time and now it’ll bring an entirely new set of folks and it’ll give folks who are already regulars more reason to come,” said Christopher George, city of Spartanburg.

Once it’s finished, the library will not only offer pages of information, but now visual experiences, like tours of internal systems like the human heart. Allowing residents to learn in a way that sets Spartanburg’s library apart from others.

“We can interact with the International Space Station, we have talked to colleges like Wofford, Clemson, Converse, Upstate, University of South Carolina, for those students to come through and do programs for the public because its a teaching lab. But at the same time you can take film that’s meant to be produced on a screen like that and show it,” said Stephens.

Project leaders are hoping this new asset will add to the already growing downtown area. But they said the way the planetarium can change at the same rate the community does, is what makes it something special.

“If you have people aging in place, they’re choosing the Spartanburg area to retire, why not have an amenity that can provide, to some degree, lifelong learning,” said Stephens.

Officials said they’re hoping to break ground this summer and construction should take 12 months. The Spartanburg library will be just the second public library in the country to have a planetarium.